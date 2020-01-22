Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STXB. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,298. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of -0.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 99,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24,777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

