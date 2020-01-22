Sphere Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $708,071.00 and approximately $14,519.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052824 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072651 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,745.78 or 1.00226016 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038245 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.