SPF Beheer BV Invests $69.95 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 748,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. 11,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,349. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.