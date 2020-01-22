SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 21.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $379.68. 399,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.33. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.41 and a fifty-two week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

