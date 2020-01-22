SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,733. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

