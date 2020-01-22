SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Boosted by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $107,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. 1,688,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,515. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

