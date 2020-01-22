SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,834,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,031,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 270,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 154,947 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 785,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,588,000.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 416,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

