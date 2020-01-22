SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.