SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,489 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 1,153,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

