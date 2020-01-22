SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,287.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,129,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

