SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,522 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,374 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,097,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 371,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,444. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

