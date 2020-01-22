SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 434.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3,866.7% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 276,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,108. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.9115 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

