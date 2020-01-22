SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.74

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 795500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.7069 dividend. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,786,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,814.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 415,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

