Sparkpoint (SRK) Market Capitalization Tops $135,693.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $135,693.00 and $92,442.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.13 or 0.03613741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00207872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00128266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,683,501,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.