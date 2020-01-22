Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 11.2% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.