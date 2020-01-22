Southern Gold (ASX:SAU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 30,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 39,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

About Southern Gold (ASX:SAU)

Southern Gold Limited engages in the exploration and production of gold deposits in Australia and South Korea. The company also explores for silver and other mineral deposits. It focuses on developing the Cannon project near Kalgoorlie, Australia; and the Gubong project in South Korea. The company also owns a portfolio of gold projects that are a combination of decommissioned gold mines with orogenic gold mineralization and Greenfield epithermal gold-silver targets in South Korea.

