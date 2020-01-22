Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Southern First Bancshares comprises 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $318.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million.

In related news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,338.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,125,199. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

