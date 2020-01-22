South Plains Financial (SPFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ:SPFI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

