Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.85. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 33,077 shares trading hands.

SPHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

