Solaris Hits One Day Volume of $423.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Solaris has a market capitalization of $346,242.00 and approximately $423.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC and Kucoin. During the last week, Solaris has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000269 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,764,499 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Kucoin and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

