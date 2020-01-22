SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Reaches $406,520.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SnowGem has a market cap of $406,520.00 and approximately $90,274.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,670.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.01940047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.95 or 0.03990175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00672314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00750466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00106855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010372 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00598009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,656,660 coins and its circulating supply is 21,579,568 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

