Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 441.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $117,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,610 shares of company stock worth $5,715,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.