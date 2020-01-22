Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 8,910 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

