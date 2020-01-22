Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 650 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $158.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

