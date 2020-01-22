Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 8,400.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,518.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $4,677,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth $3,488,000.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 380,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

