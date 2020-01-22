Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 15,690 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of La-Z-Boy worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,862.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.66.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $447.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

