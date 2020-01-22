Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,668,000 after acquiring an additional 651,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Textron by 4.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,509,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,232,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 1,591.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 341,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

