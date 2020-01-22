Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.05 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allen Brautigam sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,726.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

