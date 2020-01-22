Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of WEX worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,689,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

