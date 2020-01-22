Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. WEX makes up approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.12% of WEX worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,990,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,225,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,689,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 259,651 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $226.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.
Several research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.21.
In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
