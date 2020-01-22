Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Ferro worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 30.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after buying an additional 1,184,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 523,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

FOE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. 507,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

