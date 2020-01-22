Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 86,950 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,950 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 1.3% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.89% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $170,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at $583,381.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 245,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.