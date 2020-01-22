Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 123,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 364,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

