SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.85-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,866,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.53.
SLM Company Profile
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.
