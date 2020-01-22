Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Position Lessened by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 96,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 521,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,115. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

In related news, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

