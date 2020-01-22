Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.53

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $12.59. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 4,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

