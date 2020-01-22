Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 890,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

