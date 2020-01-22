Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.26.

Shares of FB opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.20 and its 200 day moving average is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

