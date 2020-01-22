Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $308.07. 2,196,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.