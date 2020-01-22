Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 586,284 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Gentex stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,535. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

