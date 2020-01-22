Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.47. 4,907,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,779. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.