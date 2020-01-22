Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $425.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

In related news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,162 shares of company stock valued at $363,809. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

