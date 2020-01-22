SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.51

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 5943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $544.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,004 shares of company stock worth $2,086,181. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SI-Bone in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

