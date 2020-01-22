Shift Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,383.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $240,337.00 and $2,383.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,692,371 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

