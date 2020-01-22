Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 3,649 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

About Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.