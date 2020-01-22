ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 14336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $69,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.