Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 128,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 299,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of $35.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies, including therapeutic cells and local immune protection. The company is developing a Cell Pouch system that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of type-1 diabetes.

