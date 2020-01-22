Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.54) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.56.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

