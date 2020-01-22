Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32, 36,967 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,369,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative net margin of 39,023.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.00%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.