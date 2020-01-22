Semux Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,140.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.21 million and $1,140.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041865 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000719 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000135 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

