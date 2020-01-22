Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SEM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 78,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,561,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,235,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $365,922,000 after purchasing an additional 164,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,543,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

